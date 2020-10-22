Here's What Gauahar Khan Shared on Social Media After Her Exit from Bigg Boss 14 House

Gauahar Khan’s Bigg Boss 14 journey along with Sidharth Shukla and Hina Khan as 'Toofani Seniors' came to an end on Wednesday's episode. Gauahar seems to be missing wearing sunglasses on the show as her new post reads so. The actress shared a selfie in a sunglass on her Instagram and wrote, “Finally in a world where I’m allowed to wear sunglasses! Hehehhehehe guess who’s back ? hiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii my #CraZylot !!! Thank u for allllllllllll the love and support while I was in #BB14 #7yearsAndForever #Alhamdulillah I love You all (sic)!”

The actress has received immense love and respect for her grace with which she entered BB 14 house. She felt blessed and loved as the fans showered her with love on social media and slammed BB14 contestant Pavitra Punia for using foul language for Gauahar as she called her Laal Pari.

She also reacted to the same with utter grace and tweeted, “LaaL PARI, indeed! #Alhamdulillah #soreloser will always spit venom ! Wish a woman knew her tongue is her power (sic)!”

Meanwhile, Hina and Sidharth have also penned a moving note as they mentioned to miss their fun banter. Taking to Twitter, Hina wrote, “Will miss this tigdi forever. Thank you Sidharth and Gauahar for being the way you were... Got to learn a lot from you guys. Will miss our fun times, laughters, our cute banter, morning breakfast, lunch and dinner together.. And much more. Thank you Guyss. Big Love”

Sidharth also tweeted about having an amazing time with both as he was very sceptical about their bonding before entering the show.

Gauahar too replied to Sidharth’s post and wrote, “I loved it too @sidharth_shukla ! Check ur WhatsApp busy man (sic)!”

Gauahar, Hina and Sidharth, despite having fights during the tasks, had a great time together. They had been often seen entertaining the audience with their fun banter. Sidharth was also seen flirting with Gauahar.