Here's What Got Shibani Dandekar Excited Amid Spat with Ankita Lokhande

Shibani Dandekar has been warring with Ankita Lokhande on social media. After Shibani stood by her friend Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, she got involved in a bitter war of words with Ankita, who is fighting for Sushant's family since the start.

While Shibani and Ankita took jibes at each other in online posts, many celebrities, especially from the TV industry, came out in support of Ankita. Shibani found herself cornered with SSR fans also trolling her big time forcing her to even limit comments on Instagram.

However, amid the ongoing spat with Anikta and social media trolling, one thing got Shibani excited. She posted a picture from Will Smith starrer sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air to her Instagram stories, which is all set to return with a special reunion episode on its 30 year anniversary. The episode will air on HBO Max. Sharing a picture from the Fresh Prince reunion announcement on her Instagram stories, Shibani wrote, "Excited".

Will too shared the news of The Fresh Prince reunion episode on Instagram, writing, “Today is exactly 30 YEARS since The @FreshPrince of Bel-Air debuted! So we’re doin’ something for y’all… a for real Banks Family Reunion is comin’ soon to @HBOmax! RIP James. #FreshPrince30th (sic).”

Will had recently announced that The Fresh Prince will soon be rebooted as well. Will is involved as an executive producer. The reboot has already gotten a two-season order from Peacock.