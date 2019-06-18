Here's What Happened When a Bride Crashed Vikrant Massey's Film Set
Vikrant Massey was filming in Delhi for a forthcoming project when a woman grate-crashed his set and demanded to meet him.
Image: Instagram/Vikrant Massey
It is not unusual for Bollywood actors to have strange instances of fans trying to reach out to them. Vikrant Massey is the latest actor to have had such an experience.
Known for his work in films like Lootera, A Death in the Gunj and Dil Dhadakne Do, the actor was filming in Delhi for a forthcoming project when a woman grate-crashed his set and demanded to meet him.
A unit hand present on the set told Mid-Day, "A woman — dressed in bridal finery — broke into the set. She cried inconsolably and insisted on meeting Vikrant. Initially, the unit barred her from meeting the actor, but when she held her ground for over an hour, Vikrant finally sat down with her for a chat and tried to pursue her to return to her wedding venue.”
However, when the woman didn’t pay heed to his requests and insisted that she didn’t want to get married at all, the security team had to intervene and take help from the local police who finally safely escorted her back to her wedding festivities.
Confirming the incident, Vikrant told Mid-Day, "I will always be grateful for people loving my work and admiring me, but sometimes we are left in situations that throw us off balance. This was a bizarre incident."
On the professional front, he will next be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak, which is based on the life of Delhi-based acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
