Here's What Happened When Himanshi Khurana Appeared on Asim Riaz’s Instagram Live

Bigg Boss 13 fame Asim Riaz celebrated his 27th birthday on July 13. To engage with his fans and followers, the model conducted a live session on Instagram. While several users of the photo-sharing platform wished their favourite celebrity, his girlfriend Himanshi Khurana made a surprising brief appearance.

Asim was driving his recently bought dream car during the session when Himanshi joined in. The Punjabi singer advised him to drive safely and also requested to share pictures of his birthday cake. Shortly after, Asim obliged his ladylove’s request by posting a picture of the birthday cake.

Himanshi also wished her boyfriend on his special day with an adorable social media post. She posted Asim’s photo on Twitter and wrote, “I wish that life always gives you a reason to smile... Happy Birthday (sic)."

Himanshi and Asim recently co-featured in a new music video, Khyaal Rakhya Kar. The single came a few months after the duo’s first single together, Kalla Sohna Nai released.

Asim and Himanshi will be once again sharing the screen space as they collaborate for a third project together. They recently shot for Arijit Singh's song. Asim on the behest of his fans revealed about his project, however, he did not disclose the title of the song. Asim looks dapper in a dark coloured shirt and beige bottoms seated on a Harley Davidson bike. In the frame, Himanshi who is standing behind Asim, looks pretty in a pink dress.