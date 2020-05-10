Here's What is Making Suhana Khan 'Mad' on Mother's Day

Suhana Khan shared a glamorous picture of her mother Gauri Khan on social media, wishing her a happy Mother's Day. On the occasion, Suhana also said that she was "mad" that she did not look like Gauri.

As she posted Gauri's monochrome pic on social media, Suhana wrote, "Happy Mother's Day ma. Honestly kinda mad that I don't look like you."

Check out Suhana's wish for Gauri on the occasion of Mother's Day below.

Meanwhile, on Mother's Day 2020, Gauri too posted a wish for her mother on social media. She also shared childhood pics of her three kids AbRam, Aryan and Suhana on the occasion saying she shared a great bond with each one of them.

