1-MIN READ

Here's What is Making Suhana Khan 'Mad' on Mother's Day

Suhana Khan (L), Gauri Khan

Suhana Khan posted a stunning picture of her mother Gauri on social media on Mother's Day 2020, but complained about one thing.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 10, 2020, 5:16 PM IST
Suhana Khan shared a glamorous picture of her mother Gauri Khan on social media, wishing her a happy Mother's Day. On the occasion, Suhana also said that she was "mad" that she did not look like Gauri.

As she posted Gauri's monochrome pic on social media, Suhana wrote, "Happy Mother's Day ma. Honestly kinda mad that I don't look like you."

Check out Suhana's wish for Gauri on the occasion of Mother's Day below.

Suhana Khan

Meanwhile, on Mother's Day 2020, Gauri too posted a wish for her mother on social media. She also shared childhood pics of her three kids AbRam, Aryan and Suhana on the occasion saying she shared a great bond with each one of them.

View this post on Instagram

Maternal bonds .. happy Mother’s Day . ❤️

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

