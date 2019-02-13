LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar

Comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12.

News18.com

Updated:February 13, 2019, 4:30 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
Image credits: Instagram/Kapil Sharma
Loading...
Comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12. The two got hitched in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Following which, they hosted a lavish reception for their friends from the industry on December 24.

The wedding was followed by multiple receptions in Amritsar, Mumbai and Delhi for his friends and family members. Recently on his popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, he revealed an incident from his wedding when a guy gatecrashed his wedding.

Kapil told that a fan came on stage in Amritsar and congratulated him on his wedding with Ginni. Not only that he even kissed him on his cheek, however, the host kept wondering if he knew the person. Soon when he realised that he doesn't know the guy he hit him on his elbow leaving him in pain. Following which he wasn't spotted at the venue.

Kapil hosted his third reception in Delhi on February 2. It was attended by celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi and Sohail Khan.

On the professional front, the comedian has returned on television with his show The Kapil Sharma Show on December 29 along with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC)’s revealed that the latest edition of The Kapil Sharma Show was among the top 5 most watched shows on TV in January second week.

Follow @news18movies for more


Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram