Here's What Kapil Sharma Did to a Man Who Gate Crashed His Wedding in Amritsar
Comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12.
Image credits: Instagram/Kapil Sharma
Comedian Kapil Sharma tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on December 12. The two got hitched in an intimate ceremony with only close friends and family in attendance. Following which, they hosted a lavish reception for their friends from the industry on December 24.
The wedding was followed by multiple receptions in Amritsar, Mumbai and Delhi for his friends and family members. Recently on his popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show, he revealed an incident from his wedding when a guy gatecrashed his wedding.
Kapil told that a fan came on stage in Amritsar and congratulated him on his wedding with Ginni. Not only that he even kissed him on his cheek, however, the host kept wondering if he knew the person. Soon when he realised that he doesn't know the guy he hit him on his elbow leaving him in pain. Following which he wasn't spotted at the venue.
Kapil hosted his third reception in Delhi on February 2. It was attended by celebrities like Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Mika Singh, Daler Mehndi and Sohail Khan.
On the professional front, the comedian has returned on television with his show The Kapil Sharma Show on December 29 along with Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Kiku Sharda, Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti and Navjot Singh Sidhu. The Broadcast Audience Research Council of India (BARC)’s revealed that the latest edition of The Kapil Sharma Show was among the top 5 most watched shows on TV in January second week.
