Here's What Karan Johar Feels About Negativity Towards Brahmastra Coming From the Industry

Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra enjoyed a successful month-long run at the Box Office. The film has garnered Rs 262 crores so far and has broken several records in the post-pandemic era of film screenings. While the fantasy adventure film remained a hot topic of discussion among fans and movie-buffs because of being mired in multiple controversies and boycott hullabaloo, it earned it’s fair share of positive feedback amidst a raging sea of naysayers that didn’t leave a stone unturned to take potshots at the film. Talking about the same, Karan Johar who had bankrolled Ayan Mukerji’s dream project expressed his thoughts on the negativity surrounding Brahmastra, especially the one coming from the showbiz industry

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Karan revealed that he doesn’t have an issue with criticism. However, people who spread negativity despite being an essential part of Bollywood are something that saddens him. He stated, “While I have no problems with everyone’s opinions, I sometimes feel sad, because within the industry we have some types of people, who are working for the industry and are with the industry for years… you can be critical but being negative is not nice.”

Clarifying his stance, he continued further, “Critical we will accept with open arms, it is very imperative, everyone needs that policing. But I feel sometimes, some people push that from being critical to being negative. Sometime I feel we are all part of the same industry, so don’t you want this film to work… Sometimes people within the industry, who call themselves members of the media also, celebrate ruination of a film. I feel that is never a good thing.”

The Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna director also disclosed in the same interview that he was sleepless a night prior to the release of the film. He recalled, “I was humongously stressed. The night prior I could sleep a wink, and I was not able to tell Ayan this, or Ranbir or Alia, because I felt like I had to be like ‘yay, we’ve done this, it’s great, it is going to be massive and don’t worry’. There were all kinds of mixed reviews coming up (after the release) and people were saying either it was amazing or the opposite of it. I felt it (Brahmastra) was such a new animal in the jungle, people were having adverse opinions.”

After Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Ayan is gearing up to create a roadmap for the next two instalments from the trilogy. Apart from the performances of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the audience seemed to have loved Mouni Roy, Shah Rukh Khan, Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan’s performances as well.

