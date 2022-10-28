Here's What Karan Johar Shared After Watching Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha

Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan as arch-rivals, hit the theatres on Friday, and it has been making the right kind of buzz so far. Gayatri and Pushkar’s co-directorial has been garnering praise from the audience and critics alike. A few hours ago, filmmaker Karan Johar too shared his review of the film and wrote about Hrithik and Saif’s performances.

Starting with Hrithik, KJo regarded him as a force of nature. “From his sinister smile to his solid swag, he is the ultimate leading man in mainstream movies,” Karan penned. He added that Hrithik’s VEDHA is a “lion, tiger and panther all rolled into one!” However, the tweet is no longer available.

The filmmaker further acknowledged Saif’s performance and wrote, “Saif Ali Khan pitches his performance brilliantly! The perfect balance of nuance and playing to the gallery! He plays VIKRAM with all the layers that the character commands with the ease of a veteran! Solid!”

Following this, Karan encouraged people to watch the film. “Watch two solid actors own their characters with aplomb! Watch them display their immense expertise with panache! Go Watch Vikram Vedha!!” he tweeted.

Besides Hrithik and Saif, the film also stars Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf among others. For those unversed, Vikram Vedha is a remake of the 2017 Tamil cult film with the same title, which too was helmed by the director duo Gayatri and Pushkar. The Tamil version of the movie starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

In the remake, Hrithik portrays the role of Vedha (gangster), which was originally played by Vijay Sethupathi. Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Vikram (police officer), which was played by R Madhavan in the Tamil film.

