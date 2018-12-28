English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's What Katrina Kaif Said on 'Zero' Character Being Linked to Her Break-up with Ranbir Kapoor
After the film was released, fans correlated Babita Kumari and Aditya Kapoor's (played by Abhay Deol) relationship in the film to Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor's past link-up.
A still of Katrina Kaif from the film Zero. (Image courtesy: YouTube)
Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif starrer Zero was released last week. In the film, Shah Rukh plays the role of a vertically challenged man, named Bauaa Singh. While Anushka essays the role of a wheelchair-bound scientist and Katrina plays a popular actress name Babita Kumari who battles alcoholism.
After the film was released, fans correlated Babita Kumari and Aditya Kapoor's (played by Abhay Deol) relationship in the film to Katrina and Ranbir Kapoor's past link-up. However, the actress quashed all the rumours in her recent interaction with Film Companion.
Katrina was asked if her character from the film had any association with her much-public break-up with Ranbir Kapoor. In her response, she said, "I knew that people are going to try and connect the dots but I also knew that when they see the film they can't do that because the pitch of that character is so different. The pitch of that character is not me. That's not me. That's not my behaviour."
Likewise, talking to News18's Rajeev Masand, the actress elaborated how different and apparently opposite she is in real life when compared to her character in Zero. "She's (Babita) loud and she's out there. She is not subtle. She is not internalizing things. For me that was difficult because to me that always says unrelatable. That always says not real. In my mind, I'm exactly the opposite of her. I'm very subtle. Everything for me is underplayed. So that to me as a person is like 'fake'. It would read to me as 'Fake'," said Katrina.
Although the film had a stellar cast and high end budget, it failed to impress the critics and was brutally panned by the audience on social media. "Zero is a fantasy ride that ends up nowhere. From writing to direction and editing, everything has failed the project. If given a chance between Jab Harry Met Sejal and Zero, I would probably go for the former. Yes, it’s that uninspiring," wrote Rohit Vats of News18 while reviewing one of the most awaited movies of 2018.
