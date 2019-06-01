Take the pledge to vote

Here's What Katrina Kaif Thinks Would be the Perfect Alternate Career for Salman Khan

Asked what alternate career choice she has in mind for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif responded by saying that she sees him as a 'people's counsellor.'

News18.com

Updated:June 1, 2019, 2:31 PM IST
Image of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, courtesy of Instagram
Image of Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan, courtesy of Instagram
The promotions of Bharat are going ahead full steam and the lead stars, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, are having all the fun and frolic times that they can before the film finally releases on June 5. While the funny banter between these two is not new, Katrina and Salman have taken the fun quotient to another level while promoting Bharat. Each time they appear in the media they make sure of grabbing headlines with their statements and acts.

Read: Salman Khan Dances and Lifts a Child Contestant on Super Dancer 3 Sets During Bharat Promotions, See Pics

During their latest outing, Katrina was asked if there was an alternate career choice for Salman, what role would best suite his abilities. Katrina responded to the question by saying (via mid-day.com), "Counsellor, people advisor".

About working with Salman, Katrina added, "Salman is a funny guy and someone who really gives you your space and just observes. There is a certain system which Salman has and it could be tough sometimes."

"But now I am used to it as we have been doing films like 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and now 'Bharat'. He is not too investigative. Some actors like to give you a lot of suggestions on rehearsals, but he lets you and your director figure out your thing," she further added.

All this conversation was part of talk show By Invite Only, which will air on Saturday on Zoom.

Only recently, Salman had quipped, while appearing on a talk show that he thinks that an alternate career choice for Katina would be to "get married and be married and produce children."

Read: Salman Khan Thinks an Alternative Career for Katrina Kaif Could be to Get Married and Produce Babies

Bharat releases on June 5 amidst much fanfare. The pairing of Katrina and Salman are reuniting with director Ali Abbas Zafar after their 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai. Bharat also stars the likes of Disha Patani, Tabu, Jackie Shroff, Sunil Grover and Aasif Sheikh in pivotal roles.

