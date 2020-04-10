Here's What KL Rahul Has to Say About Athiya Shetty's Latest Pics

The speculation surrounding Bollywood actress Athiya Shetty and Indian cricketer KL Rahul dating are back again and at the root this time is a white shirt. The pair has made headlines in the past for endearing birthday posts or cheeky comment exchanges on the social media. But now the relationship rumours between the two have escalated due to KL’s elusive comment on Athiya’s latest post.

On Thursday, Athiya posted a few pictures on her Instagram account. In three of these, the Hero actor can be seen donning a pure white shirt in a chic fashion.

The post was captioned “party of two!” and the pictures were taken through the digital media by Sasha Jairam.

KL Rahul commented on the post saying, “Nice shirt” with a shushing face smiley. While complimenting the shirt is simple, the secretive emoticon has raised the curiosity of netizens. Gully Boy star Siddhant Chaturvedi also commented on the post with a fire emoji.

People have showered the post with heart emojis and the picture has been going viral. Some early comments even read that they were waiting for the India batsman’s comment.

Another post that went viral last year featured the duo together with a fun twist in the caption.

Athiya, the daughter of Suniel Shetty, debuted in the Hindi film industry opposite Aditya Pacholi’s son Sooraj in Hero. She was most recently seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor sharing the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

