Here's What Mahesh Babu's Darling Daughter Sitara Does When Mommy Namrata Shirodkar Says No to Her

Mahesh Babu has been spending quality time with wife Namrata Shirodkar, daughter Sitara and son Gautham.

On Tuesday, Namrata has posted an image of Mahesh Babu with their baby girl that is very adorable. The throwback pic shows little Sitara whispering something in her daddy’s ear.

Namrata wrote in the caption, “Some things never change. When Mom says No, Dad says yes to everything. #daddysgirl#memorytherapy one for each day.@urstrulymahesh @sitaraghattamaneni (sic).”

Sitara featuring on her father’s Instagram feed is an endearing sight. On Mother’s Day, celebrated this year on May 10, Mahesh Babu shared a video of Sitara where she is sending out love for her mommy.

The clip was captioned as, “A message for her Amma. Posted #Repost• @sitaraghattamaneni This one is for you Amma#HappyMothersDay @namratashirodkar (sic).”

Not very long ago, the Spyder actor posted a cute selfie with his daughter and wrote,” Goofing around”.

His caption reads as,” Goofing around(heart emojis)The new normal. Stay home. stay safe. stay strong. #quarantineandchill @sitaraghattamaneni (sic).”

An earlier entry by Mahesh Babu on the photo-sharing platform was no less than delightful.

He captioned the photo as, “Quarantined nights !! Has its own perks (heart emojis)Staying home is staying safe! @sitaraghattamaneni @gautamghattamaneni @namratashirodkar (sic).”

Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru opposite Rashmika Mandanna. According to reports, he will join hands with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. Mahesh Babu will also collaborate with Baahubali maker SS Rajamouli in a project.

