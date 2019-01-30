English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan on December 1-2 last year.
Image: Instagram/Parineeti Chopra
Though Parineeti Chopra had long made it clear that she would make sure she got a lot of cash in return for hiding shoes as part of the ‘joota chupai’ ceremony during Nick’s wedding with Priyanka Chopra, the actor wasn’t prepared for what Nick actually gave her.
Opening up about Nick and Priyanka’s high-profile Jodhpur wedding on Neha Dhupia’s celeb chat show BFFs with Vogue, Parineeti said the American singer gave all the bridesmaids, including her, Isha Ambani and Arpita Khan, dazzling diamond rings, reports Mid-Day.
Gushing about receiving the exquisite gift, Parineeti said, “He is the best!”
On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen with Arjun Kapoor in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England, which tanked at the box office without a trace. She will next star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi, which also features Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal in important roles.
Meanwhile, Priyanka has been shooting for her upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled The Sky is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, it also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles. But before it, Priyanka will be seen in a supporting role in her forthcoming Hollywood film, Isn’t it Romantic, which is due for release around Valentine’s Day.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Opening up about Nick and Priyanka’s high-profile Jodhpur wedding on Neha Dhupia’s celeb chat show BFFs with Vogue, Parineeti said the American singer gave all the bridesmaids, including her, Isha Ambani and Arpita Khan, dazzling diamond rings, reports Mid-Day.
Gushing about receiving the exquisite gift, Parineeti said, “He is the best!”
On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen with Arjun Kapoor in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England, which tanked at the box office without a trace. She will next star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi, which also features Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal in important roles.
Meanwhile, Priyanka has been shooting for her upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled The Sky is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, it also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles. But before it, Priyanka will be seen in a supporting role in her forthcoming Hollywood film, Isn’t it Romantic, which is due for release around Valentine’s Day.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Friday 25 January , 2019 Thackeray Movie Review: An Authentic And Unapologetic Portrayal Of Bal Thackeray
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- iPhone Revenue Down 15 percent, iPad And Mac Sales Up And More: What Apple Q1 2019 Numbers Mean
- Lakme Fashion Week: Karan Johar Emotional to Walk Ramp at Royal Opera House
- Jeffrey Archer Interview: I Think India Belongs to the Next Generation of Women
- Redmi Go With 5-inch HD Display, Android Go Edition is Now Official
- Here’s Why PUBG Mobile is the Most Popular Game in India
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results