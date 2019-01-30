LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Here’s What Nick Jonas Gave Parineeti Chopra and Other Bridesmaids for ‘Joota Chupai’ Ceremony

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got married at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan on December 1-2 last year.

Updated:January 30, 2019, 10:52 AM IST
Image: Instagram/Parineeti Chopra
Though Parineeti Chopra had long made it clear that she would make sure she got a lot of cash in return for hiding shoes as part of the ‘joota chupai’ ceremony during Nick’s wedding with Priyanka Chopra, the actor wasn’t prepared for what Nick actually gave her.

Opening up about Nick and Priyanka’s high-profile Jodhpur wedding on Neha Dhupia’s celeb chat show BFFs with Vogue, Parineeti said the American singer gave all the bridesmaids, including her, Isha Ambani and Arpita Khan, dazzling diamond rings, reports Mid-Day.

Gushing about receiving the exquisite gift, Parineeti said, “He is the best!”

On the professional front, Parineeti was last seen with Arjun Kapoor in Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Namaste England, which tanked at the box office without a trace. She will next star opposite Sidharth Malhotra in Prashant Singh’s Jabariya Jodi, which also features Aparshakti Khurana, Sanjay Mishra, Javed Jaffrey and Chandan Roy Sanyal in important roles.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been shooting for her upcoming film, which has been tentatively titled The Sky is Pink. Directed by Shonali Bose, it also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles. But before it, Priyanka will be seen in a supporting role in her forthcoming Hollywood film, Isn’t it Romantic, which is due for release around Valentine’s Day.

