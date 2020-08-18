Pankaj Tripathi Plans on Doing This After Retiring as Actor

Actor Pankaj Tripathi says he wants to take up farming after retiring from the world of acting. Till then, the actor wants to spread love and joy through his work.

"My dream is to bring love in the lives of others as well as mine. (I plan) To do farming after I retire," Pankaj said.

At the moment, the actor is getting lauded for her supporting act in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".

"In the late 1980s and early 1990s, when patriarchy was so strong, to think a father could be so progressive is amazing. It is something we still wish for in 2000s. The takeaway (for me) is that even today, our nation has girls like Gunjan Saxena who wish for wings so they can also fly," said Pankaj while applauding the progressive nature of his character, Anup Saxena.

"Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl" documents the life of Gunjan Saxena and her journey towards becoming the first Indian Air Force woman pilot, who was part of the 1999 Kargil conflict. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film features Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role.

For Janhvi, working with Pankaj was intimidating initially. "It is so intimidating when you're working with someone who is so prolific and a veteran. I eventually got really comfortable when I knew that I could make mistakes in front of him. He created a very secure environment for every actor on the set," she said during a conversation with IMDb.