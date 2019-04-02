English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Parineeti Chopra Slams Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas' Divorce Rumours
Parineeti Chopra slammed the article, which claimed Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are headed for divorce.
Image credits: Instagram/Parineeti Chopra
Recently an article on OK! magazine claimed that Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are headed for a divorce. According to OK!, the couple is quickly falling out of love now that they are “starting to really get to know each other."
“They’ve been fighting about everything - work, partying, spending time together. The bottom line is that Nick and Priyanka rushed into things... and now they’re paying the price," a source was quoted as saying by OK!.
An international entertainment portal Gossipcop.com reached out to Priyanka’s rep, who later confirmed that the OK! story was "nonsense." The latest reports suggest that Priyanka and Nick are planning to sue the magazine over "bogus" claims.
Priyanka's cousin Parineeti Chopra has also reacted to the article. As per a DNA report, Parineeti said that the article in question was "terrible" and in a "bad taste". She added that she doesn't need to talk about it as it's not for public consumption.
This past weekend, Priyanka and Nick vacationed together in Miami along with his brothers Joe and Kevin, as well as Joe’s fiancée Sophie Turner and a few other friends. They also shared a series of Instagram posts to give fans an inside glimpse into their exotic getaway.
