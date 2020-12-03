Here's What Pavitra Punia Learned from Her Bigg Boss Journey

On November 29, Pavitra Punia’s journey on Bigg Boss 14 came to an end following her eviction from the show. After her exit, Pavitra said her journey on Bigg Boss had been like a rollercoaster ride.

The actress sat for a candid chat with Mirror Online and detailed the major highlights of her time on the show. She revealed she saw all kinds of ups and downs on the show, which taught her not to trust people easily. She added that she learned to react to situations and people as calmly as possible. Pavitra also looked back at her love-hate equation with co-contestant, actor Eijaz Khan. The two hit off well initially and also gave the audience a hint of romance. However, things were not always hunky-dory and turned out to be unsavoury during some of the tasks.

Eijaz often called Pavitra’s friendship fake during the show and once even sacrificed to save Pavitra from a nomination. Pavitra recalled some memorable moments with Eijaz and said that she will forever remember the time she spent with him in the Red Zone. “Especially, that time when I made a heart-shaped paratha for him and he made roti for me, these are small things but I will always remember (them),” she added.

In addition to Eijaz, Pavitra feels that contestants Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik have high chances of reaching the top four. She said that although Rubina has the potential to win the game, she would want Eijaz to lift the trophy. The actress said that she would definitely want to meet Rahul, Abhinav Shukla and Rubina after the show is over.

Pavitra revealed that one of the major reasons she was not seen in the show last week was that she was unwell. She also pointed out that a few things her good friend, Aly Goni said hurt and triggered her. She felt he said those things because he didn’t respect their friendship.

“Even though I am out of the show, I am happy and blessed to have got immense love which I was craving for (sic),” she signed off.