Here's What Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sent to Hina Khan After Her Father's Demise

TV actress Hina Khan, who lost her father last month, has revealed that she received a heart-touching message from actress Priyanka Chopra after her major loss. Hina’s father Aslam Khan died due to a heart attack on April 20. The 33-year-old was shooting for a music video in Jammu and Kashmir and rushed to Mumbai on hearing about the unfortunate news.

Now, the Bigg Boss season 11 runner-up, in a recent interview, has opened up about the “special" text she got from Priyanka, who also experienced her father’s demise in 2013.

Calling the Baywatch actress a busy woman and an entrepreneur, Hina said the former Miss World sent her a long message after her father’s demise. “Because she understands what it means to lose your father. That was really special and heart-touching," Hina told MissMalini.

This is not the first time when Priyanka has shown her support to Hina. When the TV actress was making her Cannes debut in 2019, the international star was by her side all along.

In a long appreciation post after her Cannes debut, Hina had praised Priyanka for not leaving her hand for a “second", even though she didn’t need to be with her. She also thanked the Quantico actress for introducing her to people she probably would not have met.

Priyanka thanked Hina for her kind words, and said she was proud of her achievements. The 38-year-old, who has dazzled the Cannes Film Festival multiple times, said it was her pleasure to highlight the Indian talent on the world stage. Priyanka and Hina had also partied after the event.

