Here's What Priyanka Chopra Learned About Nick Jonas During Pandemic Lockdown

The coronavirus pandemic and its subsequent lockdown has brought many people's life to a standstill as they spend more time at home. However, for actor Priyanka Chopra, the lockdown was an opportunity to know her husband Nick Jonas better.

The actor who is currently in Europe shooting for her upcoming project Matrix 4, joined Today's Hoda and Jenna on Saturday. Priyanka said that after spending so much time with her husband, she realised that she still likes him. She said it felt great and she could have never spent as much time with Nick had it not been for the quarantine. She said it only took a global pandemic to align their schedules together. The quarantine also gave them time to move into a new house so they had time to do it up together.

View this post on Instagram My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Sep 12, 2020 at 11:06am PDT

Describing her daily routine during quarantine, the 38-year-old actor said she worked out, spent a lot of time on her health and wellness and eating right. She said her quarantine was very productive and she got a lot of work done during this time.

The quarantine also gave Priyanka the chance to work on her memoir Unfinished which is now available for pre-order and will release on January 19, 2021.

Priyanka was on a virtual chat with Today from the sets of Matrix 4 when she was asked to share the reason behind the name of her memoir. Priyanka explained that she named her book Unfinished because she has left a lot of things unfinished in her life and at the same time, she feels that there is a lot more that she wants to do. She further said that it is okay to leave things behind and to move on the trajectory of one's life changes. The actress said people beat themselves up a lot about where they are going to go and the plans they have made, this was just her introspecting on having done this for almost 20 years, about where she wants to go as a woman, as a human being and as someone who is ambitious.

Priyanka also shared a glimpse of her Netflix movie The White Tiger which is based on Aravind Adiga’s 2008 Man Booker Prize winning novel.