Here's What Radhika Apte Has to Say About Her Hospital Visit Amid Coronavirus Scare

Bollywood Actress Radhika Apte recently made a visit to a hospital in London. As per reports, she is currently quarantining in the city with her musician husband Benedict Taylor.

The actress, who keeps travelling back and forth throughout the year to spend time with her husband, on Thursday took to Instagram to share a picture of herself from a hospital, leaving fans worried about her health amid the coronavirus pandemic. In the image, Radhika could also be seen wearing a mask.

Read: Radhika Apte Leaves Fans Worried After Posting Pic From Hospital Visit Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

She wrote: "Hospital visit! Not for COVID - 19." She accompanied her posts with the hashtags #Nothingtoworry, #alliswell and #safeandquarantined."

Now, the actress has also issued a clarification on social media and explained why she visited the medical facility. She wrote, "I have been receiving a lot of messages asking for my health with regard to my last post on Instagram. I thought it would only be fair to answer everyone's questions and concerns at once."

She added, "The picture is from my recent visit to a hospital where I accompanied a close friend for her regular parental check up. The mask was worn to safeguard myself and others from the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. Thank you for all your concern. Stay home. Stay Safe."

Follow @News18Movies for more