Here's What Rani Mukerji Tells Daughter Adira to Make Her feel 'Strongest'

Rani Mukerji's latest film Mardaani has been very well-received at the theatres by both critics and audiences. The film sees Rani return as Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, who in 2014 had successfully managed to nab the mastermind of a human trafficking chain. This time, her nemesis is a juvenile serial rapist, who she has to catch within two days.

Rani recently visited Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha where she talked about the lesson she gives daughter Adira and how she is teaching her to be strong.

“You are the bravest, you are the strongest, you have more muscles than your papa (filmmaker and producer Aditya Chopra), I am inculcating that in her brains from now only because I don’t want anybody in the world to tell her that she is not powerful or that she is not strong enough,” she said in the chat show.

She also said that she has a lot of fights with her husband Aditya Chopra on the subject of their daughter. “When you are parenting a child, there will be conflicting ideas,” she said.

She also revealed that they make up via text messages and the one being irresponsible sends the first message.

The actress also said that Aditya Chopra is more punctual than Rani herself. “He wants to go and watch every trailer. So that starts 20 minutes before the movie time. He likes to go at least half hour before the actual movie starts. He likes to go to the theatre and see the lights go off,” she shared.

Mardaani 2 has been written and directed by Gopi Puthran and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films.

