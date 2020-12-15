Here's What Rashami Desai Said on Vikas Gupta-Arshi Khan's Fight on Bigg Boss 14

Actress and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai has been following the reality show 'on and off' this season. She was recently spotted outside a cafe in Mumbai and spoke to media persons about the contestants and who she thinks is doing well on the show.

Rashami also shared her two cents on the recent fight between Vikas Gupta and Arshi Khan. The verbal spat blew out and Vikas pushed Arshi into the swimming pool. He was evicted by Bigg Boss for his actions during the latest episode. Rashami shared about the incident, "I really love Arshi and Vikas but I did not like what Arshi did to Vikas. You tend to lose control when someone enters your personal space. She should not have done that. It was a personal attack and anyone would have retaliated."

She added, "Rakhi (Sawant) is fun. Nikki (Tamboli) is fun."

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya, who left the show voluntarily earlier, will be making his way back into the show. A promo video was shared by the channel which shows Rahul re-entering the house and greeting others.

Only recently, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni were also brought back to the show and six challengers, namely Arshi, Rahul Mahajan, Rakhi Sawant, Manu Punjabi, Kashmera Shah and Vikas also made their way in.

It remains to be seen that who wins the coveted title this season with old and new faces in the mix.