Here's What Salman Khan's Mother Wants From Him in 2019

Salman Khan interacted with media on his 53rd birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel. During the interaction, he revealed that his mother Salma has a special wish in the New Year."Four days ago, my mother told me that now this four-pack body will not be enough and she asked me 'what is your resolution for next year' so, I told her 'nothing' then, she told me 'you have to achieve six-pack body' so now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that," said Salman.Further, he elaborated his plan to attain such a physique. "I am going to gym in the morning and evening. I run for one hour and control my food eating habits. She (mother) has told me achieve six pack body which will be simple for me according to her and it is easy for me so, I am going to gift my six pack body to my mother on the new year," the actor added.Also, Salman's mother accompanied him on the sets of Bharat. The two were snapped on several occasions as they holidayed together in Malta.Take a look:On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss 12. He is also working on his upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. The film is an official adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father that depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.