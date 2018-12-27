English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's What Salman Khan's Mother Wants From Him in 2019
Salman Khan interacted with media on his 53rd birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel. During the interaction, he revealed that his mother Salma has a special wish in the New Year.
Image courtesy: Salman Khan/ Instagram
Salman Khan interacted with media on his 53rd birthday at his farmhouse in Panvel. During the interaction, he revealed that his mother Salma has a special wish in the New Year.
"Four days ago, my mother told me that now this four-pack body will not be enough and she asked me ‘what is your resolution for next year' so, I told her ‘nothing' then, she told me ‘you have to achieve six-pack body' so now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that," said Salman.
Further, he elaborated his plan to attain such a physique. "I am going to gym in the morning and evening. I run for one hour and control my food eating habits. She (mother) has told me achieve six pack body which will be simple for me according to her and it is easy for me so, I am going to gift my six pack body to my mother on the new year," the actor added.
Also, Salman's mother accompanied him on the sets of Bharat. The two were snapped on several occasions as they holidayed together in Malta.
Take a look:
On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss 12. He is also working on his upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. The film is an official adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father that depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
"Four days ago, my mother told me that now this four-pack body will not be enough and she asked me ‘what is your resolution for next year' so, I told her ‘nothing' then, she told me ‘you have to achieve six-pack body' so now that means, I have to be disciplined and I am doing that," said Salman.
Further, he elaborated his plan to attain such a physique. "I am going to gym in the morning and evening. I run for one hour and control my food eating habits. She (mother) has told me achieve six pack body which will be simple for me according to her and it is easy for me so, I am going to gift my six pack body to my mother on the new year," the actor added.
Also, Salman's mother accompanied him on the sets of Bharat. The two were snapped on several occasions as they holidayed together in Malta.
Take a look:
On the work front, Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his reality show Bigg Boss 12. He is also working on his upcoming film Bharat with Katrina Kaif. The film is an official adaptation of the South Korean film Ode To My Father that depicted modern Korean history from the 1950s to the present day through the life of an ordinary man and events such as the Hungnam Evacuation during the 1950 Korean War.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Manikarnika Vs Thackeray: Kangana Ranaut, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Films Get Rave Reviews
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Beta Announced With Resident Evil 2 Collaboration And Zombies: Watch Video
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results