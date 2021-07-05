CHANGE LANGUAGE
Here's What Shaheer Sheikh Has Learned from His Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi Character Dev

Shaheer Sheikh feels he has grown with the show essaying Dev Dixit, who is at the same time a romantic lover, obedient son and a caring father.

“Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi", starring Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh as Sonakshi and Dev is all set to begin soon. The series shows the journey of #Devakshi post 10 years of marriage and parenthood, where everything looks fine on the surface but there’s still a lot that is hidden.

Shaheer is all excited to reprise the role of Dev Dixit. He has personally picked up a few relationship nuances while shooting for the show. He feels he has grown with the show essaying Dev Dixit, who is at the same time a romantic lover, obedient son and a caring father.

“A person undergoes various changes not just physically, but emotionally as well through the course of his or her lifetime. As humans, we end up forging bonds with different types of people who end up teaching us in many ways. Any relationship has its journey. When I took up this show, I had a different perspective about a lot of things. But as the show progressed, I grew too. As Dev’s character evolved, so did I. I had a lot to take from Dev in terms of relationship and the challenges one might face. One big thing I have learnt is that communication is a key in a relationship — be it as a lover, a son or as a parent," Shaheer said.

“Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi: Nayi Kahani" will air from July 12 on Sony Entertainment Television.

first published:July 05, 2021, 14:39 IST