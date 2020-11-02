Here's What Shahid Kapoor Did When He Missed Mira Rajput

Married couples, where one of the spouses has a frequently travelling job, may relate to the pains of being away from your partner for multiple times a year. Acting happens to be one job with extensive travel requirements and Shahid Kapoor doesn’t shy from telling the world that he misses his wife.

The actor took to Instagram to convey the message. He posted a very blurry photograph where his wife, Mira Rajput, is in the foreground and Shahid’s head rests on her shoulders. He didn’t add any lengthy messages about pining for his love but let one hashtag do all the talking- #Imissyou with a heart emoji.

Here is the photo-

View this post on Instagram #imissyou ❤️ A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on Nov 2, 2020 at 12:52am PST

While his sentiment was much appreciated by fans, gaining over 850,000 likes in only 4 hours, his wife had a different kind of response.

She commented, “Aren’t you glad I didn’t put up the #imissyoutoo post.” The audience is left to guess the hidden message behind this inside joke between husband and wife.

Shahid is currently in Uttarakhand and away from his family. The shoot for his upcoming film Jersey is around the wrap-up stage. It is a remake of a South Indian film with the same name.

While the shoot began earlier this year in March in Chandigarh, Shahid returned Mumbai to his family in light of the pandemic. All of the country, film and entertainment industry included, were on a temporary hiatus, which allowed Shahid to spend a long stretch with his family, which must be rare for him.

Now, work has resumed with full force all across Bollywood. Shahid’s last film, Kabir Singh, was also a remake of a Telugu film Arjun Reddy.

When not working and missing his wife, both Shahid and Mira regularly share moments of familial bliss on their social media profiles. The two got married in 2015 and have a daughter and a son.

The two celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in July where Shahid posted this wonderful image.

View this post on Instagram Yin&Yang A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Sep 10, 2020 at 3:54am PDT

Mira shared called them Yin and Yang in this post from September.