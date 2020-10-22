Here's What Shahid Kapoor's Mornings Look Like on 'Jersey' Set

Shahid Kapoor will next be seen in the sports drama Jersey. The actor recently shared a video which captures him in between one of the practice sessions. Shahid, on Thursday, shared a video of himself dressed in sports gear playing cricket. As seen in the sneak peek, Shahid is brushing his cricket playing skills as he attempts to hit a straight drive. He captioned the post, "Early mornings...Wake up with drive."

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey co-star, Mrunal Thakur, also left a raising hand emoji in an endearing comment under his post.

The film was scheduled for an August release, however, the coronavirus pandemic caused it to delay. A fresh official date of release hasn't been revealed yet. Last month, Shahid shared another behind-the-scenes-video taken during the filming of Jersey.

While sharing the post, he wrote, “Can’t wait to get back. Missing my boys @rajivmehra1988 n @harshuln #jersey”

Shahid, earlier this week, mentioned that he has wrapped the shooting of the forthcoming film.

He dropped a picture from the sets and wrote: "It’s a wrap on another schedule of #jersey . In such times to be able to pull this off really felt like a blessing. Feel proud of the team for powering through and being so positive (sic.)”

Shahid was last seen in the romantic drama Kabir Singh, opposite Kiara Advani. The film was a remake of the 2017 film Arjun Reddy, headlined by Vijay Deverakonda. Kabir Singh was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga who helmed the original.

Jersey is the Hindi remake of the 2019 Telugu film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri.

The film featured Nani and Shraddha Srinath. Mrunal Thakur has been roped in as the female lead opposite Shahid. Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur will also be seen in the film as the former’s coach. The father son duo will share screen space four years after the 2015 film Shandaar.