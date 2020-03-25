Here's What Sidharth Shukla Has to Say on Working With Shehnaaz Gill in Bhula Dunga

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has been appreciated for his crackling chemistry with Shehnaaz Gill in his recently released music video Bhula Dunga.

Sung by Darshan Raval, the love ballad has been trending on #1 on YouTube, with fans drooling over the duo. Released on Monday, the song has received 10 million views.

Reacting to the same, Sidharth was quoted in an interview, "We are receiving great feedback and I'm happy that the audience is appreciating the song. It was fabulous working with Shehnaaz and she is a good actress. She’s a fun person and brings so much positive energy to all those around her!”

He added, "And yes of course, the camaraderie will translate into chemistry and I am glad everyone is loving the song so much and hope that it continues to garner further visibility and appreciation”

Sidharth and Shehnaaz, lovingly called Sidnaaz by fans, were among the top trends, even during their stint on the reality show. Their fights, arguments and patch ups would often make the top headlines. However, while Shehnaaz has often declared her love for the actor in public, Sidharth always maintained that it was nothing more than friendship.

Shehnaaz was last seen in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, where suitors across India came on the platform to impress for her marriage. The show had to end abruptly due to the Corona pandemic as all contestants were asked to go back.

