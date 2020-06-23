Here's What Sidharth Shukla is Looking for in His Romantic Partner

Sidharth Shukla confessed he believes that love goes above and beyond external beauty and looks. During a recent interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the Bigg Boss 13 winner revealed he will fall for someone with a ‘good heart’.

When asked how he defines love and what kind of a woman he is searching for to marry, Sidharth said he is not looking for anyone to get married to. He added that for him love is not limited to good looks and goes beyond these superficial things.

The television actor said love is when one stops judging someone and accepting them the way they are. He further asserted one is in love if and when happiness comes with the presence of the special someone.

He said, “When you start looking for someone with outer beauty, the only problem is it will keep changing and you will find somebody better."

Sidharth also said he knows his love would love his career when quizzed if he would choose love over career. The Balika Vadhu actor said he doesn’t see it as a problem if he wishes for his career to be loved.

Since they appeared on the reality show, Sidharth and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill have often been linked together. Their proximity and chemistry on the show was rooted by fans who decided to term their favourite couple as ‘Sidnaaz’. Sidharth denied any romance between the two and said he and Shehnaaz are good friends.

After the conclusion of the show, Sidharth and Shehnaaz came together for a music video, Bhula Dunga.

