Here's What Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Pulls Her Leg On

During a recent media interaction Anand Ahuja revealed one habit of Sonam Kapoor that he finds funny and often teases her about it.

News18.com

Updated:November 19, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
It’s been just more than a year since Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor tied the knot with Anand Ahuja. And as much as the two post loving pictures, they have their fair share of funny banter, too.  Recently, Anand revealed one thing he teases his wife with.

While talking to a media house, Anand was asked about Sonam’s fashion statement and her frequent style outings. While the Khoobsurat actress' versatility in clothes and footwear is something he admired, Anand confessed that posting pictures of all the gifts Sonam receives is something he finds peculiar but funny. He often pulls her leg on this.

Sonam tied the knot with the businessman on May 8, 2018. Despite their hectic schedule, the couple manages to take time off for vacations at exotic locations and treat their fans with pictures from various locales. Recently, the couple posted a picture from the Runyon Canyon Park in Los Angeles, California.

☀️ #sundazed #everydayphenomenal

The actress has time and again talked about being blessed and lucky to have found someone like Anand. Talking about her life post marriage, Sonam had told the Cosmopolitan India, “It's been beautiful! To have someone like Anand as a life partner is a blessing. I have never been happier.” She added, “Life hasn't changed much. Of course, I am more in love with him than ever before, but, in terms of work, it's the same. We give each other's work a lot of importance. So, we understand. Besides, we always make it a point to take time out for each other. On days we can't, we have a mutual understanding. The key is effective and clear communication, which we always maintain.”

Sonam also talked about another important aspect in her relationship, which was being herself. “Being with the right person puts everything else in motion. Anand and I truly believe in empowering, loving, and supporting each other. The fact that I can be myself with him is the most important part of us.”

