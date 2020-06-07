Here's What Stopping Kartik Aaryan from Featuring in Gangubai Kathiawadi

Kartik Aaryan has been making the most of lockdown with his hit YouTube series Koki Poochega and funny videos on coronavirus awareness. Now, as lockdown slowly lifts and shooting begins in a phased manner, it will be back to the movies with Kartik.

Meanwhile, Kartik has hinted in a recent interview that he may be part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial Gangubai Kathiawadi, if lead actress Alia Bhatt recommends him name to the director. During an interaction on Filmfare's 10 Minutes of Happiness, Kartik was asked one thing he would ask Alia as his talk show character Koki. He promptly replied, "I'll ask Alia to suggest my name to Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir."

He added, "I wish I was part of a SLB film." Speculations around Kartik being approached for Gangubai Kathiawadi started late last year when the actor was spotted at Sanjay's office for what seemed like work-related meetings. Rumours were also rife that Ranveer Singh or Ranbir Kapoor have also been considered to play the part opposite Alia. Not much is known about rest of the cast yet, but if by Alia's recommendation, Kartik were to be part of Gangubai Kathiawadi, it will be really interesting to see them together for the first time on-screen.

Meanwhile, Kartik is all set to feature in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Dostana 2 and a yet untitled 3D action movie with Tanhaji director Om Raut.

Alia, on the other hand, has Sadak 2, Brahmastra and RRR in her kitty apart from Gangubai Kathiawadi. Would you like to see Alia and Kartik in a movie together?

