Here's What Sushant Singh Rajput's Brother-in-law Vishal Has to Say About Rhea Chakraborty

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise has saddened the entire nation. The late actor's brother-in-law Vishal Kriti, who had known the actor since his school days, opened up about the FIR filed against Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty.

In the FIR, filed by Sushant's father KK Singh, it has been alleged that the actress gave him psychotropic drugs without his consent. Talking to Hindustan Times, Vishal said that Sushant was a victim of gaslighting by the Jalebi actress.

“Sushant seemed to have suffered gaslighting at the hands of Rhea, based on the information in the public domain. Antisocial Personality Disorder is the more technical term for sociopathy/psychopathy and could be potentially diagnosed for Rhea (I am not diagnosing, only suggesting). Based on what happened, gaslighting seems to fit the bill, in addition to other methods of confinement and control," he said.

On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, an FIR was lodged with Patna Police against Rhea Chakraborty under various sections, including abetment to suicide.

The FIR has been lodged by the actor's father Krishna Kumar Singh, after the intervention of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. IPC sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 306 have been imposed by the Patna police.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was 34.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).