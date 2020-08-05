Here's What Sushant Singh Rajput's Family 'Informally' Wanted From Mumbai Police

"Call Rhea to police station and pressurise her. Put Miranda behind the bars for a day, so he will start spilling the beans," these are the excerpts of some of the WhatsApp messages that Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law and senior IPS officer OP Singh sent to a top cop in Mumbai. As per some damning revelations by Mumbai DCP Paramjit Singh Dahiya, who was approached by OP Singh, the family did not pursue the matter, nor did they file any written complaint.

In an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18, DCP Dahiya revealed all the aspects of the conversation between him and OP Singh in the month of February this year.

In a particularly unusual request, OP Singh asked Mr Dahiya to send police personnel to Sushant's office in the first week of February, to inform him of his arrival in Mumbai. OP Singh and his wife (Sushant's elder sister) were on a visit to Mumbai, and the officer wanted Sushant to visit them. When asked if it wasn't weird that a brother-in-law would send police to an actor's house to intimate him about his arrival, Dahiya said, "It was unusual. But he is a senior officer. How could I counter question him? So we acceded to the request."

In the month of February this year, OP Singh messaged Paramjit Dahiya twice regarding Sushant. Once was on February 19, and the other time was on February 25. "He spoke to me over the phone as well. He told me that the lady (Rhea Chakraborty) should be handled informally. He told me that we should call her to the police station and should pressurise her. I politely told him, 'Sir, without a written complaint, it isn't possible. Please submit a written complaint, else we can't call the lady.' After that, he did not pursue it," Dahiya told CNN-News18.

In the same conversation, OP Singh also asked Paramjit Dahiya to get hold of Samuel Miranda and put him behind bars for a day, so that he would spill the beans.

In a WhatsApp forward to Dahiya, OP Singh's message was, "Jijaji, in furtherance of our talk on 22nd February, on your suggestion, I found out from various concrete sources that we are running out of time to save Sushant. Miranda and Shruti are the main stooges of that girl Rhea and are part of the common conspiracy to destroy Sushant monetarily, mentally and physically. As per my understanding and legal expertise, we need to take immediate and concrete action as a family to save Sushant, to provide him with timely medical intervention. This is possible through your direct involvement and intervention by getting hold of Miranda through the concerned DCP (Dahiya) about whom you told me the day we talked. If we somehow keep Miranda in police custody for a day, he will spell all the beans and his statement would be sufficient for us to take immediate technical and legal action. Thanks Jijaji. Call me asap so that all of us can come together under same roof and as a united front take necessary action immediately. Because as per the facts and information collected from various sources, this requires a collective effort of the family. It is now or never... otherwise we will lose our brother.”

After this message, Mr Dahiya said the faily will have to file a written complaint or send an email for the police to act. But he claimed that neither did the family write to the police, nor did they follow up on the matter. "The family had 3.5 months. Sir is a senior IPS officer. His wife is a lawyer. They could have walked into any police station and registered a complaint. Sir could have picked up the phone and talked to any senior officer," he said.

Mumbai Police have claimed that OP Singh refused to get his statement recorded, when the family was approached after Sushant's death. "The statements of five family members were recorded – the father, three sisters and one brother-in-law. They signed on their statements in the presence of OP Singh. None of them raised any apprehensions or doubts then," a senior Mumbai Police officer told CNN-News18.