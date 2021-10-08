Here's What 'Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah' Cast Studied Before They Joined Show

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is not just one of the most popular sitcoms in India but also among the oldest ones. The cast of the show has been immensely loved by the audience. Several actors, who are working on the show, started their acting careers immediately after completing their education. Some of them even realised their love and interest in acting while pursuing courses.

Let’s have a look at the educational qualifications of the artists working for years on “Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashmah".

1) Dilip Joshi plays the role of Jethalal

The actor holds a Bachelor’s degree in Computer Application (BCA) from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics. Joshi pursued acting in his college days and was also awarded the Best Actor Award by the National Theatre of India.

2) Disha Vakani plays Dayaben

The actor has earned great popularity among the audience. She has a degree in dramatics from Ahmedabad. She was also a part of the film Jodhaa Akbar.

3) Amit Bhatt plays Jethalal’s father, Champaklal Gada

Amit Bhatt has graduated in commerce. The actor belongs to Gujarat but lives in Mumbai with his family.

4) Mandar

Mandar plays Bhide in the sitcom and he is a mechanical engineer by profession. The actor with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering also worked in Dubai after his graduation. He discovered his love for acting and returned to India in 2000 and got a much-needed break on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2008.

5) Sonalika Joshi plays Madhavi Bhabhi

Madhavi bhabhi plays Bhide’s wife on the show. She did a B.A. in history, fashion designing and theatre. The actor lives in Mumbai with her family.

6) Munmun Dutta plays the role of Babita

Munmun has a master’s degree in English literature. Her first television show was Hum Sab Baraati. Later she became a part of the Tarak Mehta sitcom and has been working since the very beginning. Hers is one of the most loved characters among the audience.

7) Tanuj Mahashabde who plays Iyer

Tanuj did his studies in the Marines from Indore. The actor also holds a diploma in communication. He started doing theatre in Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Kala Kendra.

8) Shyam Pathak plays the role of Popatlal

Shyam Pathak has been a CA aspirant. The actor enrolled himself for the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India exam but discovered his passion for acting midway.

9) Shailesh Lodha plays lead role role in Taarak Mehta

Sailesh Lodha holds a degree in B.Sc (Bachelor of Science) and has also completed his post-graduation in marketing.

10) Ambika Rajankari plays Komal Hathi

Ambika has done her BA in Sociology from Mithibai College, after schooling at St. Thomas. She has also been a part of the show since the beginning.

