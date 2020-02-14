Take the pledge to vote

Here's What Urvashi Rautela Has to Say About Delhi Girls on Valentine's Day

Urvashi Rautela tried to show the irony of how girls want to hear those three words over and over again, but at the same time, keep repeating it themselves, making it seem forced rather than spontaneous.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 14, 2020, 1:19 PM IST
Here's What Urvashi Rautela Has to Say About Delhi Girls on Valentine's Day
Bigg Boss invited popular Bollywood actress, Urvashi Rautela as a special guest, who also got gifts for the contestants, that were sent by their families. (Image: Colors TV)

Urvashi Rautela has taken to Instagram to give netizens a brutal and hilarious reality check. In the video, the model and actress hilariously mimicked Delhi girls on how they react on Valentine's Day.

The former Miss Diva captioned the clip, "This Valentine Week Delhi girls be like: Aap bolo I LOVE YOU bas ek baar bol do." In the 17-second-long video, Urvashi can be heard saying, "Aap bolo I love you, ek baari aap bolo aap bolo I love you. I love you bol do bas ek baar bol do... ( You say I love for once, please)"

She tried to show the irony of how a lot of times, girls want to hear those three words over and over again, but at the same time, keep repeating it themselves, making it seem forced rather than spontaneous.

People on Instagram seemed to take the joke really well, with one user commenting, "Superb acting." Another user wrote, "Sorry, I have a girlfriend."

"She is not wrong. I like her," a third user wrote.

The Great Grand Masti actress also took to her Insta story to congratulate actor and dancer Tiger Shroff on the release of his latest song, Dus Bahane.

She wrote, "Hmm...Dus Bahane kar ke le gaye, addicted, on loop," and tagged Tiger Shroff. The picture features Tiger Shroff and Urvashi's brother Yashraj Rautela posing together in a gym.

Urvashi has appeared in several Bollywood films like Singh Saab The Great, Sanam Re, Kaabil, Hate Story 4 among others.

