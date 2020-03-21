Here's What We Learned about Game Of Thrones from Sophie Turner's Recent Instagram Q&A

Coronavirus might have forced celebrities to be away from the limelight and hold themselves up in self-isolation. But that does not mean that they are not finding ways to keep themselves busy or connect with fans, while in quarantine.

Bored with self-isolation, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner decided to hold a Q&A session on her Instagram stories.

During the course of the informal conversation with fans, she not only revealed that her favourite piece of visual art is her husband Joe Jonas, but when asked if Dany and Sansa would have had been a "bad b*@ch" power couple on the epic HBO series Game of Thrones, she replied, "That would've been awesome."

Fans also took the opportunity to ask the star a number of other questions which included the last thing she ate (pasta) to whether she prefers hotdogs to sandwiches (hotdogs).



Sophie also revealed that she is a fan of the works of Jon Ronson and shared an image of Kevin Wilson's Nothing to See Here when asked which book she is currently reading.

On a professional front, Sophie revealed she would love to work with the directors’ Martin Scorsese, Taika Waititi and Wes Anderson among others.

When it came to television, GoT's Sansa Stark had quite a few that she liked including Barry, Killing Eve, Hunters and of course Game of Thrones.

The actor also answered queries on her favourite movies, preferred podcast and the UK things she misses the most during the Q&A.

