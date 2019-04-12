English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's What You Can Expect From BTS’s New Album 'Map Of The Soul: Persona'
'Map Of The Soul: Persona' will feature tracks that are in collaboration with Halsey and Ed Sheeran.
As K-Pop idols BTS are gearing up to release their seventh album Map Of The Soul: Persona today in US and Korea, it is said that this extended play is a follow-up to their 2018’s albums Love Yourself: Tear and Love Yourself: Answer.
The EP includes songs like Make It Right, HOME, Jamais Vu, Dionysus. The famous K-Pop band recently dropped the teaser of their song Boy With Luv and we aren’t surprised with all the love they are getting from around the world. Boy With Luv is in collaboration with American singer-songwriter Halsey and Make It Right is penned by Ed Sheeran.
After nearly six years of their debut, the band, which has team members RM, Jimin, Jin, V, Suga, Jungkook and J-Hope, announced their record on March 11. It will be right to say that the Korean pop band is taking over the world with the abundance of talent that they have.
Later in May, the K-pop sensation will start a world tour, which will feature 16 shows across four continents. The upcoming episode of SNL( Saturday Night Light) will feature the K-pop band with Hollywood actress Emma Stone hosting the episode.
For people who are still unaware of this trending K-Pop band, BTS is a group of seven Korean boys. BTS originally stands for Beyond The Scene. All seven members have a unique stage name, which differs from their birth name. The K-Pop sensation has fandom all across the world, including India. BTS army or stan is extremely devotional to the band, and that is why the team members are rightly called ‘idols’.
