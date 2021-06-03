Here's What You Can Expect from New MCU Show Loki

The Phase 4 of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) started with two shows, WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Both the shows, albeit of different genres, gave exciting storylines to underrated Avengers. Both the shows were roaring successes with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan getting a new level of recognition from Marvel fans.

Now, the MCU is all set to release Loki, a show about the God of Mischief. Loki is the first show to give a ‘negative’ character their own show. The show will see Loki’s with the Time Variance Authority, an agency that deals with maintaining various timelines of the universe.

There are two things to unpack in our statement. First is, how is Loki a negative character if he has got a redemption arc with Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War? This is because the Loki that existed then was killed by Thanos. In Avengers Endgame, when Iron Man, Captain America, Hulk and Ant-Man went back to 2012 New York to get an Infinity Stone from Shield, a chaos ensued which led to Loki fleeing with the Tesseract.

This means that the Loki that we will see in the show will be the one right after the Battle of New York. This is the Loki that led the Chittauri to Earth. Hence, he is very much evil and a negative character at this point.

On the other hand, why does Loki get arrested by the Time Variance Authority? When Loki escapes with the Tesseract, he creates a disruption in the universe’s timeline. The Avengers who time-travelled had to ensure that all the Infinity Stones were returned to ensure no disruption of such kind. Hence Steve Rogers went back in time and lived with Peggy after returning all the Infinity Stones. Considering Loki’s Tesseract is made of the Space Stone, him stealing it is a grave concern for the TVA.

Why are Marvel fans excited about Loki?

Loki might be the first supervillain of the MCU, but he is also one of the most beloved characters by fans. Throughout the years, it has launched Tom Hiddleston into superstardom and the character itself has been given the title of superhero. Loki is also an extremely witty character, whose funny side was brought out by Taika Waititi in Thor: Love and Thunder. Even in the first two Thor movies, which were considered dry, Loki’s character brought a lightness.

Loki’s redemption arc is one of the best ones in the MCU. It is parallel to Bucky Barnes’ arc who went from being an assassin to Avenger. Loki was never crowned an Avenger, but his ultimate sacrifice in the hands of Thanos helped prepare the others for battle.

Most importantly, the new series promises a lot of fun. According to multiple sources, Loki along with Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) of the TBA will pull many heist-like adventures. Moreover, Loki is touted to appear in many significant events in history and influence their outcomes. By the looks of it, Loki promises a series full of mischief.

Not only that, there is also the highly anticipated reunion of Thor and Loki. In Thor: Ragnarok, Loki had said that “the sun will shine on" them soon. This was only followed by his death. Hence fans are expecting a surprise reunion of the two, which will enable Loki to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.

On the other hand, with Loki, the character is actually escaping Thor’s shadow. Also a lot of pictures from Thor: Love and Thunder have leaked and Tom Huddleston is not in any of them. Hence it might be a stretch to expect this reunion.

However Marvel is notoriously famous for keeping secrets. Despite fan-theories, there will be many twists and turns we will not see coming. A cameo by Chris Hemsworth might be a similar surprise This fact is also keeping the audience on the edge of their seat.

Loki, created by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino and Sasha Lane in pivotal roles. It will stream from June 9 on Disney+ Hotstar.

