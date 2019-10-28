Here's What You Can Expect from Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey's Ginny Weds Sunny

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam will be seen together for the first time in the film Ginny Weds Sunny, directed by debutante Puneet Khanna. The film, which wrapped its shoot recently, will show Yami as Ginny who turns down a marriage proposal from Sunny (Massey), who then teams up with his mother to win her love.

The film, which is “slightly unique take on new-age romance,” according to Khanna will see the actors' great chemistry in playing characters that are total opposites.

Talking about the characters, Khanna told Mumbai Mirror, “For Ginny, we were looking for a bubbly, pretty, energetic girl and zeroed in on Yami. Both are brilliant actors and as a debutant, I couldn’t have asked for a better jodi.”

“We were laughing throughout and that bonhomie translated beautifully on screen. They are both contrasting characters and that’s the crux of our story,” added Khanna. The director also called Massey an “unexplored powerhouse of talent that is going to explode soon.”

Ginny weds Sunny has been entirely shot on location in Delhi and Ghaziabad. It went on floors on September 16 and was wrapped within 45 days on October 24. “Shooting is complete except for a couple of songs, which will be filmed shortly,” the director confirmed.

Produced by Vinod Bachchan, the film is looking forward to a March 2020 release.

