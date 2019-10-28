Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Here's What You Can Expect from Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey's Ginny Weds Sunny

Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey will be seen together in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny which recently wrapped its final schedule.

Updated:October 28, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Here's What You Can Expect from Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey's Ginny Weds Sunny
Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey will be seen together in Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny which recently wrapped its final schedule.

Vikrant Massey and Yami Gautam will be seen together for the first time in the film Ginny Weds Sunny, directed by debutante Puneet Khanna. The film, which wrapped its shoot recently, will show Yami as Ginny who turns down a marriage proposal from Sunny (Massey), who then teams up with his mother to win her love.

The film, which is “slightly unique take on new-age romance,” according to Khanna will see the actors' great chemistry in playing characters that are total opposites.

Talking about the characters, Khanna told Mumbai Mirror, “For Ginny, we were looking for a bubbly, pretty, energetic girl and zeroed in on Yami. Both are brilliant actors and as a debutant, I couldn’t have asked for a better jodi.”

“We were laughing throughout and that bonhomie translated beautifully on screen. They are both contrasting characters and that’s the crux of our story,” added Khanna. The director also called Massey an “unexplored powerhouse of talent that is going to explode soon.”

Ginny weds Sunny has been entirely shot on location in Delhi and Ghaziabad. It went on floors on September 16 and was wrapped within 45 days on October 24. “Shooting is complete except for a couple of songs, which will be filmed shortly,” the director confirmed.

Produced by Vinod Bachchan, the film is looking forward to a March 2020 release.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram