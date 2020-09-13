Here's Who Will Join Devoleena Bhattacharjee in 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2'

Recently the promo of new season of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya was released by the channel. While the new season will bring back Devoleena Bhattacharjee as Gopi from the previous season, actors Harsha Nagar and Sneha Jain will join the actress in the show.

In an interaction with Times Of India, the show's producer Rashami Sharma said, “It was difficult to audition for the leads, as it all happened online because of the pandemic. But thankfully, our cast is finalised now. While Harsh, who will play the role of Anant, has done a few serials in the past, Sneha, who will be seen as Gehna, is new to Hindi television; she has done Gujrati serials and theatre.”

The producer also confirmed that along with Devoleena, Mohammed Nazim will also reprise his role from the previous season of the show and that the Modi family will be part of the new season.

For those uninitiated, Giaa Manek played the role of Gopi for two years before she was replaced by Devoleena.

Giaa and Rupal Patel, who played the role of Kokilaben will not be part of the new season.

Meanwhile, 'Rasode Me Kaun Tha,' the rap version of Rupal's Kokilaben and Gia's Gopi's conversation in the show has swept the Internet. The audience is loving the auto-tuned video and there have been several memes around it.