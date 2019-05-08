English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why 13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford's Scene Was Cut From Avengers Endgame
'13 Reasons Why' star Katherine Langford's 'Avengers: Endgame' role had to be scrapped from the film. Here's why
A still of Iron Man and Pepper Potts from Iron Man 2. (Twitter)
13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford's Avengers: Endgame role had to be scrapped from the film after test audience's response, director Anthony and Joe Russo have revealed.
Langford, who shot to global fame with her role of a high schooler in the Netflix drama, played the adult version of Tony Stark and Pepper Pott's daughter Morgan (played by Lexi Rabe) in the film. She was set to appear in a dream sequence once Tony Stark/ Iron Man wears the Infinity Gauntlet and snaps his finger.
But the test audience seemed confused with the segment, forcing the directors to remove the scene from the movie, reported IndieWire.
"There was an idea that we had that Tony (Stark) was going to go into the metaphysical way-station that Thanos goes into when he snapped his fingers," Joe Russo said on MTV podcast "Happy Sad Confused".
"There was going to be a future version of (Tony's) daughter in that way-station. We showed it to a test audience and it was really confusing for them."
Anthony said they realised that viewers could not connect with the scene emotionally.
"What we realized about it was that we didn't feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. It wasn't resonating with us on an emotional level, which is why we moved away from it. The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go," he said.
The scene was reminiscent of what happened to Thanos when he snapped his finger at the end of "Infinity War". He gets transported to a metaphysical world and meets the child version of his foster daughter, Gamora, who asks him whether he had succeeded in his mission to wipe of half of the universe's population.
When he says yes, she puts across the question: "What did it cost?" and his answer is "Everything."
