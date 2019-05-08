Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Here's Why 13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford's Scene Was Cut From Avengers Endgame

'13 Reasons Why' star Katherine Langford's 'Avengers: Endgame' role had to be scrapped from the film. Here's why

PTI

Updated:May 8, 2019, 10:14 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Here's Why 13 Reasons Why Star Katherine Langford's Scene Was Cut From Avengers Endgame
A still of Iron Man and Pepper Potts from Iron Man 2. (Twitter)
Loading...
13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford's Avengers: Endgame role had to be scrapped from the film after test audience's response, director Anthony and Joe Russo have revealed.

Langford, who shot to global fame with her role of a high schooler in the Netflix drama, played the adult version of Tony Stark and Pepper Pott's daughter Morgan (played by Lexi Rabe) in the film. She was set to appear in a dream sequence once Tony Stark/ Iron Man wears the Infinity Gauntlet and snaps his finger.

But the test audience seemed confused with the segment, forcing the directors to remove the scene from the movie, reported IndieWire.

"There was an idea that we had that Tony (Stark) was going to go into the metaphysical way-station that Thanos goes into when he snapped his fingers," Joe Russo said on MTV podcast "Happy Sad Confused".

"There was going to be a future version of (Tony's) daughter in that way-station. We showed it to a test audience and it was really confusing for them."

Anthony said they realised that viewers could not connect with the scene emotionally.

"What we realized about it was that we didn't feel an emotional association with the adult version of his daughter. It wasn't resonating with us on an emotional level, which is why we moved away from it. The intention was that his future daughter forgave him and gave him peace to go," he said.

The scene was reminiscent of what happened to Thanos when he snapped his finger at the end of "Infinity War". He gets transported to a metaphysical world and meets the child version of his foster daughter, Gamora, who asks him whether he had succeeded in his mission to wipe of half of the universe's population.

When he says yes, she puts across the question: "What did it cost?" and his answer is "Everything."
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram