Here’s Why Aditi Rao Hydari Doesn’t Google Herself Anymore

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari has earned appreciation for her work in films like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Bhoomi, Rockstar, Murder 3, Wazir, Boss, Delhi-6, Daas Dev and Padmaavat. However, even after all the fame, she does not Google herself. While this might sound bizarre to some, the actress has a personal reason behind it.Aditi, who was recently on Voot’s celeb talk show Feet Up with the Stars, told the show’s hostess Anaita Shroff Adajania, “I googled myself once and came across some not so pleasant images with a bareback picture from my first movie. After that, I consciously decided to never Google myself again.”Aditi was, in fact, narrating the experience that took place during the shoot of her movie Yeh Saali Zindagi, and explained how that experience scarred her.Though Sudhir Mishra’s romantic thriller gave her a break in Bollywood, it did come with its own lessons. She made her on-screen debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film Prajapathi in 2006. In Bollywood, she was last seen in a lead role opposite Sanjay Dutt in Omung Kumar’s 2018 revenge drama Bhoomi.