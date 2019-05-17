Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Here’s Why Aditi Rao Hydari Doesn’t Google Herself Anymore

Aditi Rao Hydari made her Bollywood debut with Sudhir Mishra’s Yeh Saali Zindagi.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 17, 2019, 4:57 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Here’s Why Aditi Rao Hydari Doesn’t Google Herself Anymore
Image: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari
Loading...
Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari has earned appreciation for her work in films like Yeh Saali Zindagi, Bhoomi, Rockstar, Murder 3, Wazir, Boss, Delhi-6, Daas Dev and Padmaavat. However, even after all the fame, she does not Google herself. While this might sound bizarre to some, the actress has a personal reason behind it.

Aditi, who was recently on Voot’s celeb talk show Feet Up with the Stars, told the show’s hostess Anaita Shroff Adajania, “I googled myself once and came across some not so pleasant images with a bareback picture from my first movie. After that, I consciously decided to never Google myself again.”

Aditi was, in fact, narrating the experience that took place during the shoot of her movie Yeh Saali Zindagi, and explained how that experience scarred her.

Though Sudhir Mishra’s romantic thriller gave her a break in Bollywood, it did come with its own lessons. She made her on-screen debut in the Malayalam film industry with the film Prajapathi in 2006. In Bollywood, she was last seen in a lead role opposite Sanjay Dutt in Omung Kumar’s 2018 revenge drama Bhoomi.

Follow @News18Movies for more.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram