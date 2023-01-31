Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan ticket prices are most likely to get cheaper by almost 25%. After creating record-breaking numbers at the box office, the makers want to ‘maintain the momentum’ as it will move the boost footfall. The spy-action thriller has already minted over 500 crores globally, with its domestic sales minting nearly 300 crores.

Anil Chanchlani, owner of a multiplex and two single-screen theatres shared with Mid-day that while the drop may not be uniform, this will bring them good sales at the ticket window. “Depending on the area, it ranges from 10 to 30 per cent.” Jaipur-based exhibitor Abhimanyu Bansal notes that the move will combat the low footfall that is witnessed on weekdays. He added, “Over the weekend, the prices may be slightly raised again. Aditya Chopra has been successful in bringing the audiences back to the theatres.”

Yesterday during a media and fan meeting, Shah Rukh admitted that he was nervous about returning back to the big screen and facing the camera. The actor thanked his fans and the media for showing so much love and being supportive of the release despite all the roadblocks that came. Everybody has shown so much love to the film. We are extremely grateful. First to the audience and then to the media for supporting the film so much in spite of the fact that there might have been things that could have hampered the happy release of the film, despite all the odds and circumstances which came up."

He seemingly addressed the Boycott Bollywood trend amid the film’s release. He stated, “We had to make calls and reach out to powers that be, to help us release the film with love. That is all we want — to make a film with love, and show it to audiences. Nothing is better than the love that we get for our films. We have to keep our culture, our old stories seeped into this country. We have to tell the story in modern ways, and when we tell those stories, there is no way we are deriding anybody," the actor concluded.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will next be making his pan-India debut with Atlee’s ‘Jawan’ opposite Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He also has Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki with Taapsee Pannu.

