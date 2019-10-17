Here's Why Aishwarya Rai is a Good Choice for the Hindi Version of Maleficent 2

Many questioned the reason behind finalising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s voice for the evil fairy in the Hindi dubbed version when the news broke. Aishwarya, the voice for Angelina Jolie's titular character in Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil?

Jolie's portrayal of the betrayed fairy, who tries to get revenge by putting a curse on a newborn princess in the first installment, has been power-packed. And by the looks of it, it seems like the Jolie will be brilliant in the sequel as well.

One may take it as a weak ground for Bachchan but this is exactly why she is a good choice for dubbing. Not only does the actress emanate the power, mystery, and exoticism attached to the character, she is also widely hailed as a strong woman, just like Jolie. Her powerful personality is likely to compliment the character.

After Shah Rukh Khan dubbed for the role of Simmba in the Hindi version of Jon Favreau's Lion King Live-Action Remake, dubbing for a Disney movie has kind of become a big deal. On top of that, we cannot stop thinking about the Hindi promo of the film featuring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, where the actress appears as much as menacing and evil like her Western counterpart.

Bachchan has never been scared of experiments. From Chokher Bali and Raincoat to Dhoom 2, the actress has done it all.

One such role she played that was way ahead of its time was the role of the school teacher Mahalaxmi, who is actually a double agent in Rajkumar Santoshi's 2004 film Khakee.

Aishwarya's transition from the innocent woman caught in a dangerous situation to the menacing and manipulating traitor not afraid of pulling the trigger on the man she was pretending to be in love with, was executed to brilliance by the actor. This plot twist in the film was subtle, but it set an example of layered and complex female roles.

The actor was recently asked by film critic Rajeev Masand about her experience doing a negative role in Khakee. The actor revealed how the plot twist was kept from her by director Rajkumar Santoshi till halfway through the shoot.

"The director's idea was also to reveal to me, halfway through the making of the film, which I thought was so clever. He turned it on its head," she shared.

During the shoot of the film, Bachchan survived a near-fatal accident, which made her think that the director was turning the character, but it was a decision Santoshi had already made. She also said how all her co-stars would tease the director that she would never do a negative role.

"I was really cool with that because I had always loved working with different ideas, anything different or interesting or new at the time. Now, there have been so many such and at the time it seemed different. And the way it plays out without much hoo-ha about it. You pick up the fine detailing which is so much more fun than always making something much to do about it," she said in the interview.

There are rumours that she has also signed Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan in which she will be playing Nandini, the wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, a mysterious, power-hungry and manipulative woman. It seems the Maleficent character is going to pay her anyway .

Maleficent: The Mistress of Evil will hit the theatres on October 18, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.