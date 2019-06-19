Here's Why Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Abruptly Wrapped up Brahmastra Shoot in Varanasi

After wrapping up a major portion of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra in Bulgaria, Mumbai and London, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's next stop was the holy city of Varanasi for their upcoming fantasy drama. However, the shooting was abruptly halted three days before wrap-up and Alia rushed back to Mumbai.

Reportedly, Alia and Ranbir were scheduled to film a song over the next three days but the schedule had to be postponed because Alia fell ill. "Alia continued to work but Ayan decided to call off the shoot. The team will now return to the city in November for the song," Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the development as saying. The report further states that the actress is under the observation of a specialist and is asked to take some time off to recover before resuming work.

While the two were shooting in Varanasi, pictures of the couple from the sets emerged online. In one of the viral pictures, Ranbir and Alia can be seen seated on the deck of a boat while in another photo, the duo can be seen holding hands.

Ayan had earlier shared a video from the recce of the film in Varanasi. He was seen visiting various locations in the city with his crew, chilling in the hotel room and finalising shots in the video. He had also shared a few pictures of him reading on the ghats of river Ganga.

Brahmastra is one of the most-anticipated films of 2020. The film will bring the real-life couple of Alia and Ranbir on the big screen for the first time. The film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Follow @News18Movies for more