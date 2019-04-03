English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why Soni Razdan Said She'd Be Happy to Move to Pakistan
No Fathers in Kashmir actress Soni Razdan says that whenever she talks about issues in the Valley, she is called an anti-national and asked to move to Pakistan.
(Image Courtesy: Soni Razdan/ Instagram)
Loading...
Senior actress Soni Razdan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film No Fathers in Kashmir this week. After a long battle with CBFC, the film helmed by Ashvin Kumar finally got the nod and is all set to be out this Friday.
The 62-year-old actress will be seen playing the role Halima, the mother of the main character Noor. The film is based on the cultural differences in Kashmir.
In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Soni, who's father was a Kashmiri Pandit, said that she has faced a lot of flak in the past for any statement she has made about Kashmir. She mentioned that people call her anti-national if she talks about issues related to the Valley and Pakistan.
Soni also talked about the situation of conflict in Kashmir, and said that the place has run out of cultural balance. She even joked that her views often make her a muse for trolls.
Soni said, “Ab jab main aisi baatein karti hoon toh log mujhe deshdrohi kehkar Pakistan behjna shuru kar dete hain. Kabhi kabhi main sochti hoon ki haan, mujhe Pakistan hi chale jana chahie, main bohat khush rahungi Pakistan jaakar, wahan khana bhi bohat achha hai. Yahan toh bhagate hain log mujhe, bohat baar mujhe logon ne kaha ki tum Pakistan jaao, lekin meri tarah ki soch rakhne wale bohat zyada log hain, isliye mujhe isse koi zyada fark nahi padta hai ki kaun kya kehta hai”.
(When I talk like this, people start calling me anti-national and want to send me to Pakistan. Sometimes I wonder, I should really go to Pakistan as I’ll be much happier there. The food is also good there. Here, people are after me and want to make me run away. However, there are so many people who share the same thoughts as me, and thus, it hardly makes any difference to me what people have to say about me.)
No Fathers In Kashmir also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha, Zara Webb and Ashvin Kumar. The film has been shot in the Valley and is based on the life of two 16-year-olds who go out to find their fathers who have been missing.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The 62-year-old actress will be seen playing the role Halima, the mother of the main character Noor. The film is based on the cultural differences in Kashmir.
In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Soni, who's father was a Kashmiri Pandit, said that she has faced a lot of flak in the past for any statement she has made about Kashmir. She mentioned that people call her anti-national if she talks about issues related to the Valley and Pakistan.
Soni also talked about the situation of conflict in Kashmir, and said that the place has run out of cultural balance. She even joked that her views often make her a muse for trolls.
Soni said, “Ab jab main aisi baatein karti hoon toh log mujhe deshdrohi kehkar Pakistan behjna shuru kar dete hain. Kabhi kabhi main sochti hoon ki haan, mujhe Pakistan hi chale jana chahie, main bohat khush rahungi Pakistan jaakar, wahan khana bhi bohat achha hai. Yahan toh bhagate hain log mujhe, bohat baar mujhe logon ne kaha ki tum Pakistan jaao, lekin meri tarah ki soch rakhne wale bohat zyada log hain, isliye mujhe isse koi zyada fark nahi padta hai ki kaun kya kehta hai”.
(When I talk like this, people start calling me anti-national and want to send me to Pakistan. Sometimes I wonder, I should really go to Pakistan as I’ll be much happier there. The food is also good there. Here, people are after me and want to make me run away. However, there are so many people who share the same thoughts as me, and thus, it hardly makes any difference to me what people have to say about me.)
No Fathers In Kashmir also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha, Zara Webb and Ashvin Kumar. The film has been shot in the Valley and is based on the life of two 16-year-olds who go out to find their fathers who have been missing.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan's Appeal Against 5-year Jail Term in Blackbuck Poaching Cases to be Heard Today
- Alia Bhatt's Latest Photoshoot in Six-yard Metal Sari is Futuristic Fashion Goals
- Avengers Endgame Special Look: Fans Going Crazy Over Captain America and Iron Man Reunion
- Virat Kohli's RCB Registers Fourth Consecutive Loss in IPL and Fans Have Had it
- Royal Enfield to Invest Rs 700 Crore in 2019-20
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results