Here's Why Soni Razdan Said She'd Be Happy to Move to Pakistan

Senior actress Soni Razdan is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film No Fathers in Kashmir this week. After a long battle with CBFC, the film helmed by Ashvin Kumar finally got the nod and is all set to be out this Friday.The 62-year-old actress will be seen playing the role Halima, the mother of the main character Noor. The film is based on the cultural differences in Kashmir.In a recent interview with Navbharat Times, Soni, who's father was a Kashmiri Pandit, said that she has faced a lot of flak in the past for any statement she has made about Kashmir. She mentioned that people call her anti-national if she talks about issues related to the Valley and Pakistan.Soni also talked about the situation of conflict in Kashmir, and said that the place has run out of cultural balance. She even joked that her views often make her a muse for trolls.Soni said, “Ab jab main aisi baatein karti hoon toh log mujhe deshdrohi kehkar Pakistan behjna shuru kar dete hain. Kabhi kabhi main sochti hoon ki haan, mujhe Pakistan hi chale jana chahie, main bohat khush rahungi Pakistan jaakar, wahan khana bhi bohat achha hai. Yahan toh bhagate hain log mujhe, bohat baar mujhe logon ne kaha ki tum Pakistan jaao, lekin meri tarah ki soch rakhne wale bohat zyada log hain, isliye mujhe isse koi zyada fark nahi padta hai ki kaun kya kehta hai”.(When I talk like this, people start calling me anti-national and want to send me to Pakistan. Sometimes I wonder, I should really go to Pakistan as I’ll be much happier there. The food is also good there. Here, people are after me and want to make me run away. However, there are so many people who share the same thoughts as me, and thus, it hardly makes any difference to me what people have to say about me.)No Fathers In Kashmir also stars Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Anshuman Jha, Zara Webb and Ashvin Kumar. The film has been shot in the Valley and is based on the life of two 16-year-olds who go out to find their fathers who have been missing.