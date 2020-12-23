Here's Why Anil Kapoor Called Maheep Kapoor Immediately After Watching Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

The web series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, starring Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Khan has been making headlines ever since it released. The show took us inside the homes of these star wives and also featured some of their family members.

Maheep's husband Sanjay Kapoor and daughter Shanaya Kapoor made appearances in a couple of episodes. Among the viewers who loved her on the show was Maheep's brother-in-law, actor Anil Kapoor. He watched the first episode of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives and called Maheep immediately after.

"Maine iska pehla episode dekha and I liked it. Matter of fact, I spoke to Maheep also, she was very, very good in the show. Everybody was good but obviously, my loyalties are with Maheep. So immediately I called her up and told her. Sanjay se bhi meri baat hui so I was happy to see her. I was happy to see Shanaya also, she looked beautiful in it," Anil told Pinkvilla.

Talking about the pressures of being a Bollywood wife, Maheep recently told IANS, "All I can say is everyone is human. Everyone has feelings and everyone has emotions. There are different pressures. I think the biggest pressure for a Bollywood wife and being in the public eye is being judged."

"Right from the beginning, social media is judging them, taking pictures. That is difficult. Everyone has pressure -- good, bad or ugly. Everyone has tensions at home. Everyone has their own stories," she added.