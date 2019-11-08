Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Here's Why Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes from Husband Virat Kohli's Closet

While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make the most of their hiking vacation in the cold mountains of Bhutan, Anushka's latest photoshoot is soaring the temperatures on social media.

News18.com

Updated:November 8, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Here's Why Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes from Husband Virat Kohli's Closet
Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli. (Image: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)

While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make the most of their hiking vacation in the cold mountains of Bhutan, Anushka's latest photoshoot is soaring the temperatures on social media. Recently, the actress shot for Vogue India and opened up about her personal life and sartorial choices.

In her interview, she revealed, that she often steals clothes from her husband's closet because he feels happy when she wears them. "I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes,” Anushka told the magazine.

She also shared multiple pictures from the shoot on her Instagram account. Take a look:

Talking about their vacation, the couple is in Bhutan to celebrate Indian cricket team skipper Virat's birthday. As he turned 31 on Tuesday, the duo decided to spend his birthday week, away from the chaos and hustle-bustle of limelight. To make his birthday even more special, Anushka posted a love-filled note on social media along with pictures from their vacations. Calling Virat her blessing, friend, confidante and her one true love, the actress wrote, "I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love (sic)."

Virat too shared pictures with Anushka and wrote, "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart (sic)."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram