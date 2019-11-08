Here's Why Anushka Sharma Steals Clothes from Husband Virat Kohli's Closet
While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make the most of their hiking vacation in the cold mountains of Bhutan, Anushka's latest photoshoot is soaring the temperatures on social media.
Anushka Sharma with husband Virat Kohli. (Image: Instagram/Anushka Sharma)
While Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli make the most of their hiking vacation in the cold mountains of Bhutan, Anushka's latest photoshoot is soaring the temperatures on social media. Recently, the actress shot for Vogue India and opened up about her personal life and sartorial choices.
In her interview, she revealed, that she often steals clothes from her husband's closet because he feels happy when she wears them. "I actually borrow a lot from his wardrobe, mostly T-shirts and stuff. Sometimes I’ll just take his jackets. Sometimes I just do it because he feels very happy when I wear his clothes,” Anushka told the magazine.
She also shared multiple pictures from the shoot on her Instagram account. Take a look:
Talking about their vacation, the couple is in Bhutan to celebrate Indian cricket team skipper Virat's birthday. As he turned 31 on Tuesday, the duo decided to spend his birthday week, away from the chaos and hustle-bustle of limelight. To make his birthday even more special, Anushka posted a love-filled note on social media along with pictures from their vacations. Calling Virat her blessing, friend, confidante and her one true love, the actress wrote, "I hope you find the light-guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time. Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and I pray that you always have that in abundance. Happy Birthday my love (sic)."
Virat too shared pictures with Anushka and wrote, "What a blessing to be able to visit such divine places with my soulmate. Also thank you everyone for your kind wishes from the bottom of my heart (sic)."
