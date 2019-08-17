Take the pledge to vote

Here's Why Chris 'Thor' Hemsworth Wished Shamita Shetty on Her Birthday

On Shamita Shetty's 40th birthday, the actress got a huge surprise when Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth, who's popular for playing Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe, wished her.

News18.com

Updated:August 17, 2019, 2:33 PM IST
On Shamita Shetty's 40th birthday in February this year, the actress got a huge surprise, when Avengers: Endgame actor Chris Hemsworth, who's popular for playing Thor in Marvel Cinematic Universe, wished her with a special video message. She also shared the video on her Instagram and wrote, "Ok this really made my bday!!! Thankyou @chrishemsworth and ofcourse my darling @rudhrakshjaiswal1 !!!u r the sweetest! (sic)"

Shamita's family and fans were stunned to watch the video. While her sister-actor Shilpa Shetty commented on the post, "Sooooooo jealousssssss @shamitashetty_official ..," her brother-in-law Raj Kundra wrote, "When the son of lightening (Thor) wishes you a happy birthday you know it’s going to be a powerful year ahead."

Recently when Shamita was quizzed about her connection with Hemsworth and why he wished her with a video message on her birthday, she told ZoomTV.com, "Yeah, so that kid (Rudhraksh Jaiswal) is in my film, The Tenant. He is also doing a film with Chris, which I think is amazing. Actually, Thor is one of my favourite characters. He knows how much I love Chris Hemsworth, that just came as a complete surprise, made my day!"

You can watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Chris Hemsworth’s fourth cinematic solo outing as Marvel’s God of Thunder is titled Thor: Love and Thunder. The film will hit theaters on November 5, 2021.

It will be the fourth movie in the Thor franchise and will bring back Natalie Portman as Jane Foster. Portman has been cast as female Thor in the movie. Director Taika Waititi announced that the script for Thor 4 would be pulled from an existing comics storyline – The Mighty Thor, by Jason Aaron.

