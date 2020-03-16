English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Coronavirus
Here’s Why Corona Song Shared by Arbaaz Khan is Creating a Buzz on Social Media

Actor Arbaaz Khan, in an attempt to clam his followers’ amid panic spread by COVID-19, shared a video of a song on coronavirus on Instagram.

Coronavirus has taken such a toll on health and economy across the world that people have got really scared of it. The deadly virus, which was originated in China’s Wuhan, has expanded its footprint in more than 110 countries, including India, and created an environment of fear.

COVID-19 has infected over 100 people in India and even claimed the lives of two. Apart from the central and state governments, celebrities are doing their bit to spread awareness of coronavirus, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Recently, actor Arbaaz Khan, in an attempt to clam his followers’ amid panic spread by COVID-19, shared a video of a song on coronavirus on Instagram. In the video, a young man can be seen singing a song on coronavirus, in which he mentions almost all the aspects related to the deadly virus.

Besides Arbaaz, many people from the film fraternity have over the last few days urged people not to panic and practice hygiene to combat the virus.

On the work front, Arbaaz was last seen in Dabangg 3 (2019), in which he played the role of Makhanchand "Makkhi" Pandey.

The actor plunged into film production with Dabangg (2010), in which he featured as the younger brother of Salman Khan. Two years later, the Hello Brother actor made his debut as a director with Dabangg’s sequel Dabangg 2 (2012).

Arbaaz made his acting debut with Daraar (1996), for which he also got Filmfare Best Villain Award for his performance.

