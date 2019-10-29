Here's Why Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh were Missing from Bollywood Diwali Parties

One celebrity couple that was missing from the wide range of Diwali party photos trending on the internet was Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Almost every major celebrity was present in the parties hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, and netizens wondered where the newlywed couple was. Now, a source has revealed what they were up to on Diwali.

According to a source quoted by Pinkvilla, the couple celebrated Diwali with their families together."Dippy and RS were with both their families ringing in the festivities. Both set of parents - the Bhavnanis and the Padukones, and their respective siblings were in Mumbai and they celebrated Diwali together. They had a rather quiet few days at home spending quality time with each other and hence decided to give all the Diwali dos a miss," the source was quoted saying.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh reportedly decided to spend time with family before they both get busy with their respective film ventures. Deepika has signed Karan Johar's Mahabharata, which will be directed by Shakun Batra. The actor will be playing Draupadi in the film. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, will start shooting for Yash Raj Film's Jayeshbhai Jordaar soon. The film will be directed by debutante Divyang Thakkar and produced by YRF's Maneesh Sharma, who also directed his debut film Band Baaja Baaraat.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Lake Como in Italy last year in December. The couple first met on the sets of the 2013 film Ram Leela. The two have also appeared in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat. They will also be next seen together in '83 where Ranveer will play Kapil Dev and Deepika will play his wife Romi. Directed by Kabir Khan, the film is about India's historical 1983 cricket World Cup win.

