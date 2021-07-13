Here's Why Divyanka Tripathi is Unsure About Doing Bigg Boss

TV actress Divyanka Tripathi has been associated with the reality show Bigg Boss every year but she is yet to confirm doing it. Currently, Divyanka is gearing up for the release of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 on July 17.

About doing Bigg Boss in the future, she said, “I don’t know if I will ever do Bigg Boss. The show scares me a little. As I told you earlier, I am an introvert, so on top of it staying away from home and my husband Vivek all these thoughts scares me and I find it difficult. So this is the phobia I have. I can’t stay away from my family for long. It is a difficult task."

Divyanka, who hails from Bhopal, started her career as an anchor on All India Radio but found fame after she starred in 2006 drama show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She then featured in the second season of horror thriller show Ssshhhh…Phir Koi Hai, appeared in comedy drama Mrs & Mr Sharma Allahabadwale, followed by a stint in reality shows like Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout and Comedy Circus.

Divyanka returned to TV dramas with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, in which she played the role of Dr Ishita Bhalla for over six years. Since the show’s end in 2019, the actor has been featuring in reality shows such as Nach Baliye, The Voice and now Khatron Ke Khiladi.

(With PTI inputs)

